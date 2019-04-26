Elouise May Dickerson



Elouise May (Young) Dickerson of Belleville, MI, (formerly of Holland, OH), age 89, passed away from a long battle with Alzheimer's Sunday, April 21, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born October 22, 1929 in Monroe, MI, the daughter of John W. and Goldie M. (Myers) Young. On June 21, 1948, Elouise married Charles J. Dickerson and following 52 years of marriage, he preceded her in death in September of 2000.



She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Ruby, Leo and Johnny; and her beloved son-in-law Richard Smith. Together, Elouise and Charles shared a beautiful life, leaving behind a large family. Their children, Sandra Smith, Debra (Earl) Helwig and Kirk (Jean) Dickerson will miss their beloved mother dearly. From their three children, they had fourteen grandchildren, twenty-one great grandchildren and sixteen great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by her beloved sister, Loretta Parse.



In Elouise's 89 years of life, she had many accomplishments. She was the first in her family to graduate from high school and she was offered a scholarship to a fashion design school in New York. She opted to marry and start a family, opening a business (Chuck's Upholstery) with her husband often making vintage pieces of furniture look like new. When Elouise was not working side by side with her husband in their business, they could often be found camping with friends and family and square dancing earning them diamond cutter status. Charles and Elouise enjoyed ballroom dancing and were always willing to give a lesson or two to a loved one before a wedding. Elouise lived life to the fullest, planning vacations and nurturing her family while being a pillar of strength for those she loved. Elouise was adored and loved by her family and in her final days of her life, she was surrounded by many who will miss her dearly.



There will be a celebration of life from 1:30 – 4:30 pm Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 217 Chestnut Street, Swanton, OH 43558. Join us in this celebration including food and a video created by Elouise's grandson celebrating her beautiful life. Arrangements handled through Stark Funeral Service, Ypsilanti, Michigan. Please sign her guest book at www.starkfuneral.com.



