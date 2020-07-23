Elroy S. Buehler
2/23/1930 - 7/21/2020
Elroy S. Buehler, 90, of Perrysburg passed away peacefully, Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at The Waterford at Levis Commons surrounded by his loving family leaving behind a beautiful legacy of a life well lived.
Elroy was born February 23, 1930, along with his twin Leroy, in Millbury, Ohio to Edward and Inez (Lapish) Buehler. During his freshman year of high school, he met the love of his life, Nancy J. Baumgartner. It was a love that would span 75 years. Before being able to marry, Elroy was enlisted in the United States Army, serving time in the Korean War. Their love was sustained by the exchange of letters throughout their time apart. Finally, on March 29th, 1952, they wed.
Elroy's career was spent with Toledo Edison, retiring in 1990 after 38 years. He and his wife were members of St. John XXIII Catholic Church. He also worked with the VFW Dunberger Post 537 on the honor guard and sold poppies on Veteran's Day.
While in high school, Elroy enjoyed athletics. He and his twin brother Leroy were part of the mile relay team that set the state of Ohio record in 1948 -a record that stood for 19 years. Through the years, his hobbies included working in the yard, playing cards- especially pinochle and euchre, and learning anything he could about history.
Elroy taught his family the importance of commitment and tenacity in the way he lived life. Valuing education, he was especially proud of his grandchildren's accomplishments, readily cheering them on any chance he had. He leaves behind memories of wagon rides, mystery trips, and always a story to share, but most importantly, he will forever be remembered for his love. Generous with compliments, his family always knew how much he loved them and how proud he was of each of them.
Along with his wife Nancy, Elroy is survived by his children; Thomas (Molly) Buehler, Dr. Kathy (Dave) Horton, Mark (Mary Sue) Buehler and Sue (Dr. Louis) Reiner; grandchildren, Kelly (David) Smith, Jacob (Megan) Buehler, Amanda (Chris) Ackerman, Dr. Mark (Dee) Buehler, Ryan (Cara) Buehler, Dr. Jason (Katie) Buehler, Dr. Matthew (Dr. Paris Malin) Reiner, Emily (Jim) Holzauer, Whitney (Caleb) Reighard, Zachary (Dayna) Reiner, Brianna (Bryan) Swint and Kelsey (Gary) Michaud; twenty-one great-grandchildren and siblings, Calvin Buehler, Leroy Buehler, and Durward (Jeanne) Buehler. Elroy was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Phyllis Gnepper, Verle Buehler, and Mable Coder.
Friends will be received Friday, July 24, 2020, from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where private funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. Burial will be private at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in Elroy's name to a charity of the donor's choice
. Condolences may be made online to the family at www.witzlershank.com
.www.witzlershank.com