Elsa Curtis, 93, left this life on Wednesday, May 2, 2019, surrounded by her family. Elsa was born on November 4, 1925, to Juana and Gregorio Gumban in the Republic of Panamá, and was the oldest of seven children. She married Robert J. Curtis, Sr. on June 8, 1945 and resided in Pittsburgh, later moving to Toledo to raise a family. Elsa's joy in life was caring for others. She always had a hot meal, a warm bed, a kind word or a hug to give. No one knows this more than her children. She was a pure heart and her love was never doubted.



She will be greatly missed by her children, Robert (Marcia) Curtis, William, Rebecca (David) Dusseau and Christine (John) McCormack. She is also survived by siblings, Emilia, Maxine, Nilza, Inéz, Veronica, Gregorio, and sister-in-law, Irene Jernigan. She leaves grandchildren, Paul, John and Monquize Dusseau, Jeanne and Kristy Curtis, James, Michael, and Samuel Curtis, and Shane and Seth Curtis-McCormack. She is also survived by numerous great-grandchildren.



Her life will be celebrated with a Memorial Mass at Christ the King Church at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2019. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. The family requests that attendees wear Elsa's favorite color red to pay tribute to her spunky personality and fighting spirit.



Published in The Blade on May 8, 2019