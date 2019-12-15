Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Elsa I. Caudill


1950 - 2019
Elsa I. Caudill Obituary
Elsa I. Caudill

Elsa I. Caudill, 69, Of Walbridge, passed away on December 13, 2019. She was born on October 8, 1950 to Delbert and Patricia (Fraley) Endicott in Inez, Kentucky. She married Troy M. Caudill on October 15, 1972. Elsa was an operator for the United Telephone Company and was the president of the Walbridge Firebelles for thirty years. She started 'Feeding our Neighbors' and the LEAF organization (Luckey Area Church group that help their neighbors). Elsa was a member of Emanuel Freewill Baptist Church in Luckey, where she served as treasurer.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Troy; brother, Terry Endicott; and nephew, Nicholas Baughman Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Amy (Eric) Crofts; grandchildren, Ally Crofts and Adam Crofts; and siblings, Aaron (Patty) Endicott, Elizabeth (Bill) Baughman, Jerry (Diane) Endicott, and Nina (Brian) Thomas. She was an adoring aunt to many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St. Walbridge OH. A funeral service will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Lake Township cemetery, Millbury, OH. Those wishing to make a donation in Elsa's name are asked to consider Feeding our Neighbors or the care of the family. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
