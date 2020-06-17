Elsie J. Schafer
Elsie J Schafer, age 93, formerly of Toledo, passed peacefully June 4, 2020 at Henry Ford Hospital in Macomb, Michigan.
Elsie was a second-generation American, born from Immigrants of Poland into a large Catholic family. She lived through the Great Depression and World War II. After the war, she met the love of her life, former Marine and Toledo Police Detective, John Schafer. Together, they raised their family in the same loving home in Point Place where they resided for over half a century. Elsie kept busy during those years as a home maker, devoted mother, and wife.
She will be fondly remembered for adopting any activity or hobby that strengthened her bond with others. She enjoyed shopping, playing cards, and going to lunch. She loved to cook and won people over with her scrupulous Polish dishes. Elsie was an avid collector of Hummel Figurines, Cabbage Patch Dolls and Beanie Babies, often traveling out of state and waiting in long lines to obtain the newest releases with her grandchildren. Going the extra distance for others became a prominent theme throughout her life.
Not only was she the matriarch of her family; Elsie kept a busy social calendar as well. She belonged to St. John The Baptist Church, proud member of Salesian's Club, "50 50" Birthday lunch club, as well as a longstanding member of the F.O.P. Elsie was a good friend to many in her organizations and was also a model neighbor. Throughout the years, she cultivated sincere, lifelong friendships with countless neighbors whom she would frequently entertain at her home.
The last 6 years of her life she spent in Romeo, Michigan with her devoted daughters as caregivers and companions. In spite of her age, Elsie always remained "sharp as a tac" mentally. Her great- grandchildren were fortunate to have shared many meaningful moments with her that they will forever cherish. Elsie is survived by her children, Karyn, Sharon, and John II (Nikki). Grandchildren, Dara, Samantha (Adam) and Cara. Great grandchildren, Johnny, Giada, Ariana and Dax; as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, John Sr.; mother, Lottie Niesciur; father, Joseph Niesciur; and all 9 of her siblings. Elsie will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in her name to the charity of your choice. Due to Coronavirus, her ceremony will be postponed and announced later.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 17 to Jun. 19, 2020.