Elsie "Alice" Kasprzak



Elsie (Maciolek) Kasprzak, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully at Hathorne Hill Nursing Home in Danvers, MA on May 6, 2019 after a short illness. Elsie was born on March 24, 1921, to Aloysius "Alex" and Helen (Krolak) Maciolek. Elsie attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio.



Elsie held many interesting jobs during her life. One such job was working as a female gas station attendant at the Standard Oil Gas Station at Dorr and Detroit, where her Father also worked, pumping gas and checking oil. The Station's female attendants were the subject of a Toledo Blade article written July 28, 2014 and titled "Women at Work".



Elsie will be missed dearly by her surviving children Kenneth (Marcie) Kasprzak and Karen (Kevin) Peck. Elsie was lovingly called "Grandma" or "GiGi." and cherished her 7 grandchildren and their spouses: William (Elizabeth) Bell, Kevin (Bridget) Kasprzak, Julie (Sean) Brady, Toni (Rob) Roach, Kristina (Shawn) Scherer, Joanna (Paul) Smith, Sara (Joe) Jovanovich; 10 great-grandchildren: Alex, Keyara, Ryan, Kaila, Gavin, Colin, Rachel, Quinn, Zak, and Paisley; as well as 4 step great-grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her Husband - Anthony J. (d.2005), Son - James A. (d.2007), and Brother - Leonard R. Maciolek (d.2014).



A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 26 from 3-6:00 p.m. at W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy, Toledo, Ohio, 43615 with a Rosary starting at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 27 a Private Devotion at Corpus Christi University Parish (CCUP) Chapel from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and Funeral Mass at CCUP, 2955 Door St at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave.



The family would like to thank Elsie's caregivers at Beacon Hospice, Hathorne Hill, and The Linden at Danvers, MA for their care and compassion over the past several years.



Memorial Donations may be made to Honor Flight, Inc.



Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck



175 South Tuttle Road



Springfield, OH 45505



https://www.honorflight.org/donate-online/



Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019