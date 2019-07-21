Home

POWERED BY

Services
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Rosary
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:30 PM
W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Corpus Christi University Parish (CCUP) Chapel
2955 Door St
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elsie Kasprzak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elsie "Alice" Kasprzak


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elsie "Alice" Kasprzak Obituary
Elsie "Alice" Kasprzak

Elsie (Maciolek) Kasprzak, 98 years of age, passed away peacefully at Hathorne Hill Nursing Home in Danvers, MA on May 6, 2019 after a short illness. Elsie was born on March 24, 1921, to Aloysius "Alex" and Helen (Krolak) Maciolek. Elsie attended St. Anthony Catholic Grade School and Libbey High School in Toledo, Ohio.

Elsie held many interesting jobs during her life. One such job was working as a female gas station attendant at the Standard Oil Gas Station at Dorr and Detroit, where her Father also worked, pumping gas and checking oil. The Station's female attendants were the subject of a Toledo Blade article written July 28, 2014 and titled "Women at Work".

Elsie will be missed dearly by her surviving children Kenneth (Marcie) Kasprzak and Karen (Kevin) Peck. Elsie was lovingly called "Grandma" or "GiGi." and cherished her 7 grandchildren and their spouses: William (Elizabeth) Bell, Kevin (Bridget) Kasprzak, Julie (Sean) Brady, Toni (Rob) Roach, Kristina (Shawn) Scherer, Joanna (Paul) Smith, Sara (Joe) Jovanovich; 10 great-grandchildren: Alex, Keyara, Ryan, Kaila, Gavin, Colin, Rachel, Quinn, Zak, and Paisley; as well as 4 step great-grandchildren. Elsie was preceded in death by her Husband - Anthony J. (d.2005), Son - James A. (d.2007), and Brother - Leonard R. Maciolek (d.2014).

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, July 26 from 3-6:00 p.m. at W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy, Toledo, Ohio, 43615 with a Rosary starting at 5:30 p.m. On Saturday, July 27 a Private Devotion at Corpus Christi University Parish (CCUP) Chapel from 9:15 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. and Funeral Mass at CCUP, 2955 Door St at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, 5725 Hill Ave.

The family would like to thank Elsie's caregivers at Beacon Hospice, Hathorne Hill, and The Linden at Danvers, MA for their care and compassion over the past several years.

Memorial Donations may be made to Honor Flight, Inc.

Attn: Meredith Rosenbeck

175 South Tuttle Road

Springfield, OH 45505

https://www.honorflight.org/donate-online/

Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now