Elvira Marroquin
Elvira L. Marroquin, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1931, to Bennino and Isidra Ybarra. Elvira "Vera" was an employee of the Jobst Institute for 20 years, and then retired to stay home and care for her children. She loved to cook, garden, fish and be with her family.
Vera is survived by her children, Connie Gonzalez, Isidra Collins, Lucy (Mario) Bonilla, Bennino (Janet) Marroquin, Sally (Keith) Lipinski, Santiago "Jim" (Tina) Marroquin; 30 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodolfo "Rudy"; son, Rudy Jr.; her son in laws, Jesse Gonzalez and Jack Collins; and all 9 of her siblings.
There will be a private visitation on Monday, April 13, from 10:00 until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. We are limiting in person gatherings at Coyle Funeral Home but we will be Live Streaming Vera's Funeral. For those wishing to join us to celebrate Vera's life please visit the funeral home's website.
Memorial donations may be given to St. Charles Church, where Vera was a lifelong member. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please view Vera's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020