Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elvira Marroquin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elvira Marroquin


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elvira Marroquin Obituary
Elvira Marroquin

Elvira L. Marroquin, 88, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, April 5, 2020. She was born on August 3, 1931, to Bennino and Isidra Ybarra. Elvira "Vera" was an employee of the Jobst Institute for 20 years, and then retired to stay home and care for her children. She loved to cook, garden, fish and be with her family.

Vera is survived by her children, Connie Gonzalez, Isidra Collins, Lucy (Mario) Bonilla, Bennino (Janet) Marroquin, Sally (Keith) Lipinski, Santiago "Jim" (Tina) Marroquin; 30 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Rodolfo "Rudy"; son, Rudy Jr.; her son in laws, Jesse Gonzalez and Jack Collins; and all 9 of her siblings.

There will be a private visitation on Monday, April 13, from 10:00 until the time of the funeral at 1:00 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery. We are limiting in person gatherings at Coyle Funeral Home but we will be Live Streaming Vera's Funeral. For those wishing to join us to celebrate Vera's life please visit the funeral home's website.

Memorial donations may be given to St. Charles Church, where Vera was a lifelong member. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Please view Vera's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.

www.coylefuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elvira's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -