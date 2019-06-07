MR. EMERSON E. COLE



Mr. Cole, 91, passed away Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. He Attended the University of Toledo on a football scholarship from 1946-1950 where he joined the Alpha Xi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. in June of 1947, returning in 1964 to earn a Bachelors Degree in education. He was the first minority to be drafted (three others made the team by tryouts) by the Cleveland Browns of the National Football League in 1950-1952 winning the World Championship in 1950. He also played for the Chicago Bears in 1953 and that year was appointed to the Lucas County Sheriffs Office where he rose to the rank of Detective Sergeant before resigning in 1959. On January 4, 1960 he was appointed as a caseworker for the Lucas County Welfare Department and became a supervisor prior to resigning in 1965. He was appointed in 1965 to the position of Director of the Southwest Community Center for the Toledo anti-poverty program. He accepted the position in 1967 of Executive Director of the Erie-Huron Counties of Ohio of their anti-poverty program. On November 1, 1968 he accepted the position of Regional Director of the Northwest (Toledo) office of the Ohio Civil Rights Commission, which included 26 counties. He subsequently transferred to the Central office in Columbus, Ohio on May 15, 1977, serving as Chief of Compliance and regional operations covering the Toledo, Cleveland, Akron, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati offices, where he remained until his retirement on November 1, 1986. He was inducted into the athletic halls of fame of Swanton (Ohio) High School in 1998 and The University of Toledo on February 3, 1984. On June of 1990, he joined the I.B.P.O.E.W. Order of Elks, Franklin Lodge #205, Columbus, Ohio and received the highest degree of Exalted Ruler in 1992. Mr. Cole was also inducted into the African American Legacy Project Hall of Fame. He was married to Ruth Moore-Cole from 1948 until 1980; together they raised their three children, Charles, Denise and Dennis, who passed in 1999. Mr. Cole also leaves to cherish his memory, 4 grand and 5 great-grandchildren; brothers, Isaac Stanley Cole and Donald Steve Cole and sisters, Gloria J. Brown and Brenda Caroll Cole. A Visitation will be from 3-6 pm Sunday, June 9, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 am Monday, June 10, 2019, at the Warren AME Church, 915 Collingwood Blvd., Toledo, OH 43604, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake.



