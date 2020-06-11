Emilia C. Hinojosa Grau
Emilia C. Hinojosa Grau, 89, formerly of Oak Harbor, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at her home in Indianapolis, Indiana, surrounded by family. She was born to the late Blanca (Trevino) and Fernando Cadena on June 19, 1930 in Alice, Texas.
Emilia was a homemaker who loved to make delicious meals and desserts for her family and friends. She enjoyed listening to mariachi and tejano music as well as dancing and singing. Emilia was an avid sports fan of the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indianapolis Colts and enjoyed watching her favorite teams win.
Emilia leaves behind her loving children, Raul (Francesca) Hinojosa, Blanca "Stella" Hinojosa, Javier (Socorro) Hinojosa, Joel Hinojosa, and Orlando (Carol) Hinojosa. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Melissa and Chris Carion, Gracy and Chris Lloyd, Martin and Brandy Hinojosa, Rene Hinojosa, Daniel Hinojosa, Joey and Luz Hinojosa, Michael and Lauren Hinojosa, Jackie and Jason Mullens, Emily Hinojosa and Shelby Hanner, Tyler Hinojosa, and Maria Hinojosa; six great grandchildren as well as many cherished family members and friends.
Emilia was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Raul T. Hinojosa and Lloyd Grau; her son, Luis "Gerry" Hinojosa; her siblings, Emma (John) Newby and Arnoldo Cadena.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Crosser Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 301 N. Locust St., Oak Harbor, OH 43449. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (215 Oak St. Oak Harbor, Ohio). Burial will be in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church. Those wishing to express a condolence or share a fond memory are asked to visit www.crosserfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 11 to Jun. 13, 2020.