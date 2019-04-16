Emily Elizabeth Malsbury



Emily Elizabeth Malsbury, 32, of Toledo, Ohio passed away at the end of March, 2019. Her valiant free spirit, infectious determination, and enduring courage remain with her family and friends. She was born in South Weymouth, MA on June 8, 1986 to Mary (Ferguson) Malsbury of Whitehouse, OH and Steve Malsbury of Clear Lake, IA. She graduated from Toledo School for the Arts and was an accomplished Irish Dancer. Nurturing and rescuing all creatures of the earth was her passion. Long hikes on wooded trails brought her peace and contentment while preparing for the 2,367 mile, thru hike, of the Appalachian Trail. Humility and lack of pretension was the fiber of her soul.



Emily is survived by both of her parents and her older brother Deering Malsbury. She will be missed by her extended family of many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Visitation to celebrate Emily's courageous spirit, infinite talents, and enduring vitality will be celebrated Friday, April 19, 2019 from 3-7pm at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, 6603 Providence St., Whitehouse, OH.In lieu of flowers, "Spend time with your family, take a walk in a park, keep the earth clean, and get along with people." That is what Emily would wish for you. Please visit emilythegreatest.com and help keep her memory alive.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019