Emma A. Neitz Emma A. Neitz, age 97 of Rossford, Ohio passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the Manor of Perrysburg. She was born on September 27, 1922 in Toledo, Ohio to Louis and Matilda (Hoffman) Wentland. Emma was a proud graduate of Waite High School Class of 1940. Following graduation she went to work for Safe Electric, the IRS as a comptometer, the Rossford Ordinance and finished her working career as a secretary for Dr. Haberstock. She was married to Robert Neitz and they shared 68 years together before his passing in 2006. After her retirement, she and her husband traveled to many places around the world. Emma was a woman of great faith and a lifelong member of her beloved Bethlehem Lutheran Church. She was a proud member of the Rinky Dinks and the Crazy Eights. Emma's interests included singing in the church choir, playing cards with her many friends, needlework and sewing. Most of all "Mama" enjoyed spending time with her family and cherished family gatherings. Surviving are her children, daughters, Cheryl (Glynn) Steinke and Lauryl (Kevin) Mitchell; sons, Robert, Philip and Donald (Christina); grandchildren, Gina Berard, Jessica (Tyson) Gieb, Jennifer (Chris) Peters, Erica (Ian) Pitkin, Amanda (Erin) Emke, Greg (Monica) Steinke, Tyler Mitchell, Alaina Mitchell, Nathaniel Neitz, Zachary Neitz and Samuel Neitz. Also surviving are 11 great grandchildren; sister in-law, Emily Neitz; and her nephew Fred Wentland. Emma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Neitz; brothers, Fred and Heinrich Wentland. Due to the pandemic health crisis, private graveside services will be held at Lake Township Cemetery for the immediate family. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to the staff at Manor of Perrysburg. The family suggests that those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Emma's name to please consider, Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 106 West Plumer St., Northwood,OH 43619 or A Christian Ministry in the National Parks, 9185 E. Kenyon Ave, Suite 20 Denver Colorado, 80273-1844. The "Boss" will be greatly missed. www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 29, 2020.