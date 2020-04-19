Emma Jean Rogers Emma Jean Rogers, "Jean," passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in her home at The Grove, in Sylvania Township, at the age of 94. Jean was born in Westfield, Louisiana on March 16, 1926, and attended Iowa High School and Vincent's Business School in Louisiana. Jean met her beloved husband, Peter W. Rogers, while working at Chennault Air Force Base in Lake Charles Louisiana during World War II. After the war, Jean and Pete married and returned to Pete's hometown of Toledo. While remaining close to her Louisiana family, Jean was proud to call Toledo her home for 74 years. Jean was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was instrumental in helping Pete establish Rogers National Research, and was proud to support the business as it grew into an international market research firm. She particularly loved spending time with her family, being with her children and grandchildren, and was a dedicated fan at every grandchild's sporting, musical, and art event. She was a wonderful homemaker, devoted friend, loyal sister, and loved nothing more than to sing with her family and at church. She enjoyed singing and dancing and music of all kinds, but New Orleans Jazz had a special place in her heart. She and Pete loved to travel, and especially enjoyed spending time in Florida and Hawaii. An avid and talented golfer, Jean played at Sylvania Country Club, as well as in the Toledo Women's District Golf Association, and enjoyed playing golf well into her 80's. She was a volunteer at the American Cancer Society's "Discovery Shop," where she had many friends, both fellow volunteers and patrons alike. A lifelong member of Epworth United Methodist Church, Jean continued to share friendship and fellowship through church worship, gatherings, and activities. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Pete; her parents, Daniel and Inez Jones; and her two brothers, D.D. and Milton Jones. She is survived by her daughter, Carol Rogers (Charlie) Contrada; her son, Tim (Beth) Rogers; her much-adored grandchildren, David Contrada, Katie Contrada, Jeff Rogers, Jenny Rogers, Deborah Rogers, Emily Rogers; her five great-grandchildren, Natalie, Lindsay, Walter, Wesley, and Eleanor; and her dear sisters, Lynne Fleming and Joy Wilson. Services will be private, and the family requests any donations be made to Epworth United Methodist Church. Please leave online condolences and share memories by visiting walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.