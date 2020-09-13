1/1
Emma Jean Walton
1929 - 2020
Emma Jean Walton

It is with great sorrow that the family of Emma Jean Walton announce her passing on September 1, 2020.

Emma Jean Walton: Born September 8, 1929, transitioned to be with the Lord on September 1, 2020. Emma is survived by her loving husband of "71" years, L.B. Walton. To this union 9 loving children were born.

Emma was preceded in death by her loving son, Larry Walton and grandson, Augustus G. Westbrook. Surviving children, Patricia Walton, Margaret Walton-Wortham, Jacqueline Walton-Russell (Clifford), Glenda Walton-Westbrook, Donna Walton, Angela Walton, Barry Walton, Terry Walton and special daughter- in-law, Angela Walton (wife of her son Larry); 20 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 5 great great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Visitation and Funeral services were held Saturday, September 5th, 2020, at the Jerusalem Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. W. L. Perryman Jr. officiating the services. Our family thank all of you for your prayers, kindness, concerns and well wishes.

www.houseofday.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
The House of Day Funeral Service, Inc.
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
