1/1
Emma Jean Winkle
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Emma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Emma Jean Winkle

Emma Jean Winkle, 81, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Emma Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio October 30, 1938 to Robert James Collins and Ona Mae Readnour. On September 27, 1958, she married the love of her life Robert Winkle and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2015. For 30 years, Emma Jean worked for Chrysler Manufacturing. Emma Jean had a contagious and memorable laugh. Her high school yearbook quote: "Laughter keeps me strong and healthy." Family meant everything to Emma Jean who was an amazing mother, grandmother and aunt. Emma Jean and Robert enjoyed many bus trips across the United States and traveling with her union retirees group. Emma Jean will be remembered as a strong, honest, and genuine woman.

Emma Jean is survived by her children, Kevin (Jackie) Winkle and Karen Winkle; grandchildren, Brian (Barbie) Winkle, Matthew Winkle, and Haley Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Judy Morris; and brother, John Collins. Private graveside services were held at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved