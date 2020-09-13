Emma Jean WinkleEmma Jean Winkle, 81, of Walbridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. Emma Jean was born in Toledo, Ohio October 30, 1938 to Robert James Collins and Ona Mae Readnour. On September 27, 1958, she married the love of her life Robert Winkle and enjoyed 56 years of marriage until his passing in 2015. For 30 years, Emma Jean worked for Chrysler Manufacturing. Emma Jean had a contagious and memorable laugh. Her high school yearbook quote: "Laughter keeps me strong and healthy." Family meant everything to Emma Jean who was an amazing mother, grandmother and aunt. Emma Jean and Robert enjoyed many bus trips across the United States and traveling with her union retirees group. Emma Jean will be remembered as a strong, honest, and genuine woman.Emma Jean is survived by her children, Kevin (Jackie) Winkle and Karen Winkle; grandchildren, Brian (Barbie) Winkle, Matthew Winkle, and Haley Wright. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Judy Morris; and brother, John Collins. Private graveside services were held at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home.