Emma Leanell Staton
Emma Leanell Staton "Nell" was born to Ethel Gay (Bender) Sandy and William Howard Sandy on February 11, 1929 in Webster Springs, West Virginia and passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 5, 2020.
Nell was raised in the hills of West Virginia, the youngest of six children raised by her mom who was widowed at an early age. A strong faith in Christ was instilled in her from the very beginning. In her youth, she enjoyed attending church and singing in the choir. She was a state champion tap dancer in her teens and captain of her basketball team.
Nell met her husband to be Delmas Staton as he stepped from the bus dressed in his Marine blues returning from his tour in WWII. They were married on March 23, 1946, and relocated to Ohio soon after. Nell was a lifelong member of Calvary (Calvary Assembly of God) Church. Together they had 14 children, losing 2 sons in infancy. She was widowed on February 23, 1984.
Love found Nell (L.W.) for a second time when she met James A. Smith Sr. They were married in January 2005, and he added seven siblings to the family, (Paul, James Jr., Kimberly, Cindy, Kenneth, Stacy and Tammy). Dad Jim was her best friend, travel companion and soul mate.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents; first husband, Delmas Staton; daughters, Nancy Sutton, Linda Brossia; and her second husband, James A. Smith Sr.; her siblings, Mary Rose, John, Wilfred, Leon and Milfred Sandy; and nephew, Steve Sandy.
She is survived by her 10 children, John (Sharon), James, Michael, David, Dennis, Roger (Marina), Joy, and Melody Staton, Tammy (Kevin) Tucker, Kimberly (Randy) Martin; and son in law, Richard Sutton. Her 7 step children (and spouses), 16 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren also survive, along with many nieces and nephews who lovingly called her Aunt Nellie.
Services will be private on Friday 10, 2020 from 10 - 1 p.m. at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, Ohio with a graveside service at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park immediately following.
Due to the current circumstances we are limiting in person gatherings at the Coyle Funeral Home but we will be Live Streaming Nell's Funeral Service on Friday, May 15 at 1:00 p.m.
For those wishing to live stream the service please visit Nell's Obituary on Coyle Funeral Home's website for more information and to register.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.