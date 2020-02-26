Home

Services
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte


1926 - 2020
Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte Obituary
Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte

Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Emma is survived by her children, Edward, Mark, Brian (Beth) Melnek and Lisa Melnek-McClain (Alan Naugle).

Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , Lutheran Social Services, or the Humane Society. Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
