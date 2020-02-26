|
Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte
Emma Lou Gilbert Melnek-Comte, age 93, passed away peacefully on February 19, 2020. Emma is survived by her children, Edward, Mark, Brian (Beth) Melnek and Lisa Melnek-McClain (Alan Naugle).
Family and friends may visit on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. at David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home, 5300 N. Summit St. Toledo, OH. Funeral services will take place on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the , Lutheran Social Services, or the Humane Society. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020