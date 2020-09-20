1/1
Emma M. Poulson
1926 - 2020
Emma M. Poulson

Emma M. Poulson, age 94, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born on July 10, 1926, in Hamler, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Edith Bischoff.

Emma loved hosting family gatherings, where she cooked meals for the whole family. She enjoyed Polka dancing with her sisters and brothers at the Hamler Summer Fest. She worked for numerous years a the YWCA as a cook assisting her sister, Norma. Emma will be remembered for her willingness to help anyone who was in need.

Left to cherish Emma's memory are her children, Donald (Carla Wells) Poulson, Jeanette (Bill) Franklin, and Billy Bischoff; grandchildren, Don Jr. and Steve Poulson, Jeff Franklin and Jennifer (Luke) Mortensen; great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Hunter Poulson, and Isaac Sevra, Jace Poulson, Cora and Marlo Mortensen; great-great-grandchild, Bella St. John; and brother, Frank Bischoff. Emma was preceded in death by her husband, of 54 years, Donald F. Poulson; brothers, Ray, Martin, Arnold, and Bill Bischoff; sisters, Norma Knepper and Betty Cooper.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Cindy Cooper, for the years of care she provided to Emma. Also, the staff of Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Services for Emma will be private. She will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel (419 381 1900). To share memories and condolences with Emma's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
