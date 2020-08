Emma "Quita" Navarro JacobsEmma "Quita" Navarro Jacobs, 87, passed away on August 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas surrounded by her daughter and family. Born February 22, 1933 in San Antonio to Antonio and Georgia Navarro. Preceded in death by husband, Samuel Jacobs, and brothers, Ray and Tony Navarro.Survived by her children, MaryAnn, Eddie, John, Steve Garcia; 6 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; sisters, Della, Ramona and Joe, and Liz; brother, Bob and Dora.Any donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in memory of Quita Jacobs.