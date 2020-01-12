Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Toledo Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Emma Sherrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Emma Olive Sherrick


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Emma Olive Sherrick Obituary
Emma "Olive" Sherrick

Emma "Olive" Sherrick, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Fredrick and Olive Veler.

Olive loved baking, decorating wedding cakes and many called her "Cookie Grandma". She would go dancing at the Grotto Hall and in her later years enjoyed playing BINGO. People remembered Olive for her classic sayings, her personal favorite being "Whatever floats your boat."

Left to cherish Olive's memory are her children, Donna Tavernier, Sandra DeShetler, Donald (Karen) Booher, Randy Booher, and Belinda (Matt) Waterford; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Olive was preceded in death by grandsons, Allen Jake and Randy "Booie" Booher, Jr.; great-grandsons, Baby Mason and Austin DeShetler.

Family will be receiving guests from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Funeral Home, with Funeral Services beginning at 12 Noon. Interment following at Toledo Memorial Park.

To leave a special message for Olive's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Emma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -