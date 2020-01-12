|
Emma "Olive" Sherrick
Emma "Olive" Sherrick, age 90, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020. She was born on June 15, 1929, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Fredrick and Olive Veler.
Olive loved baking, decorating wedding cakes and many called her "Cookie Grandma". She would go dancing at the Grotto Hall and in her later years enjoyed playing BINGO. People remembered Olive for her classic sayings, her personal favorite being "Whatever floats your boat."
Left to cherish Olive's memory are her children, Donna Tavernier, Sandra DeShetler, Donald (Karen) Booher, Randy Booher, and Belinda (Matt) Waterford; 16 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Olive was preceded in death by grandsons, Allen Jake and Randy "Booie" Booher, Jr.; great-grandsons, Baby Mason and Austin DeShetler.
Family will be receiving guests from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday, January 13, 2020, at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 West Laskey Road, Toledo, Ohio 43623 (419 473 0300). Visitation will continue from 10:00 A.M. to 12 Noon on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at the Funeral Home, with Funeral Services beginning at 12 Noon. Interment following at Toledo Memorial Park.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020