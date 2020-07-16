Emmett W. PickensEmmett W. Pickens, 89, of Toledo, OH, passed away at his home on Tuesday, July 14, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1931, in Meigs County, OH, to Samuel L. and Mabel C. (Donahue) Pickens and he married Sue Ann Gorney.Emmett proudly served his country in the United States Army Military Police during the Korean War. He was a bus driver for Tarta and barber for over 20 years. He enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska and eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. Emmett was very handy and always the courteous gentleman.Emmett is survived by his daughters, Rose Marie (James) Williams, Barbara Naus, Tamara Parker, Dolores Zasada; sons, James (Lisa) Pickens, Kevin Pickens, Scott (Nareen) Pickens, Gerald Pickens; daughters-in–law, Grace Pickens, Denise Pickens and Peggy Squire; 24 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and brother, Shelby (Ruby) Pickens. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kenneth Pickens; grandson, Joshua Wilburn; granddaughter, Nova Star; and siblings, Elmer, Wesley, Eber, Donald Pickens and Clara Smith.Friends will be received from 4:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 17, 2020, in Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 3219 Tremainsville Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 (419-473-1301). Funeral services will be private with burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Masks/social distancing required. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences can be shared at