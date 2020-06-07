Emney Marie Shousher
Emney Marie Shousher, loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away Tuesday in her Oregon home. She was 87 years old.
She struggled with health problems over the last few years but found great comfort by being surrounded by her family. Most recently the passing of her husband, exactly one month ago, created a huge void for Emney that her family could not fill.
Emney was born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on January 11, 1933 to Hassan and Fatima Igram, immigrants from Lebanon. She lived in Cedar Rapids her entire childhood along with her younger brothers Abdallah, Mohamed, and Khaled. Her parents owned a grocery store; while working there she would always talk about her love for music and the piano. When there was not a heavy flow of customers she would practice in their apartment above the store for hours on end. All of that time paid off as she garnered many awards and went on to attend Cornell College in Mount Vernon, Iowa, where she studied music. Through this program, she had the honor of performing at Carnegie Hall in New York City.
Her husband Yehia immigrated to the United States from Lebanon through Canada. They were introduced in Cedar Rapids and married on October 26, 1952. They soon moved to Toledo, Ohio, where they began their family. Emney became renowned for hosting many social events in their home as Yehia was a pillar in the local political community and among foreign dignitaries. She could pull together a Lebanese feast for 50 at a moment's notice. Holidays were always a special time which always included her signature prime rib and Arabic rice.
She worked alongside Yehia and his endeavors to help make his dreams and vision come true. He couldn't have accomplished all of his successes without her constant support.
Emney and Yehia had six children, ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Her grandchildren loved her for her warmth and her inability to be stern. If one ever got in trouble with their parents, they knew where to run for defense. All of her grandchildren also rave about her ability to always keep a fresh rotation of candy on hand on her timeless coffee table.
Emney was preceded in death by her husband, Yehia; daughter, Fatima, and son, Mohamed. She is survived by her children, Lila (Ahmed), Mona, Hussien (Randa), Mariam; as well as their grandchildren, Nedal, Hana (Chad), Jameil (Ashley), Yasmeen (Darren), Marwan, Raja (Dan), Reema, Khaled, John, Natalie and seven great-grandchildren, along with her brother, Mohamed and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Memorial contributions can be made to the National Arab Orchestra at https://www.musichall.org/events/NAO or the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo at https://icgt.org/food-bank/
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.