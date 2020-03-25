Home

Emory L. Floyd

Emory L. Floyd Obituary
Mr. Emory L. Floyd

Mr. Floyd, 83, passed Friday, March 20, 2020 in his home. He was preceded in death by father, Isiah Floyd; wife, Emma Lou Floyd; son, Joe Lewis Floyd and stepdaughter, Yvonne Knox. He is survived by son, Amos L. Floyd; daughters, Nancy (William) Davis, Mary Giles, Geraldine Floyd and Christine (Eddie) King; stepchildren, Kenny (Pamela) and Bradford Knox; brother, David L. Floyd; and sisters, Nellie Griffin and Mary Floyd. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
