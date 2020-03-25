|
Mr. Emory Lewis Floyd
Mr. Floyd, 83, passed Friday, March 20, 2020 in his home. He was preceded in death by mother, Annie Lou Butler; father, Isaiah Floyd; wife, Emma Lou Floyd; son, Joe Lewis Floyd; siblings, Willie Lee Floyd, Dorothy Ann Floyd-Snow and Bobby Nugene Floyd; stepmother, Emma H. Shatterfield-Floyd; stepdaughter, Yvonne L. Knox and stepbrothers, Eddie Buford Jr. and Cordell Bufford Floyd.
He is survived by children, Mary (John) Floyd-Giles, Nancy (William) Davis, Amos Lewis Floyd, Geraldine Floyd and Christine (Eddie) King; stepchildren, Kenny (Pamela) and Bradford Knox; brothers, David Holloman and Willie Floyd 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and sisters, Nellie Ruth (Grady) Griffin and Mary Evelyn (Rogers) Callaway; stepbrother, Stacey Buford and a host of family and friends.
Funeral Services 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Sylvester Rome, Officiant.
