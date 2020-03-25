Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Emory Lewis Floyd Obituary
Mr. Emory Lewis Floyd

Mr. Floyd, 83, passed Friday, March 20, 2020 in his home. He was preceded in death by mother, Annie Lou Butler; father, Isaiah Floyd; wife, Emma Lou Floyd; son, Joe Lewis Floyd; siblings, Willie Lee Floyd, Dorothy Ann Floyd-Snow and Bobby Nugene Floyd; stepmother, Emma H. Shatterfield-Floyd; stepdaughter, Yvonne L. Knox and stepbrothers, Eddie Buford Jr. and Cordell Bufford Floyd.

He is survived by children, Mary (John) Floyd-Giles, Nancy (William) Davis, Amos Lewis Floyd, Geraldine Floyd and Christine (Eddie) King; stepchildren, Kenny (Pamela) and Bradford Knox; brothers, David Holloman and Willie Floyd 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and sisters, Nellie Ruth (Grady) Griffin and Mary Evelyn (Rogers) Callaway; stepbrother, Stacey Buford and a host of family and friends.

Funeral Services 11 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 a.m. Family Hour/Wake. Pastor Sylvester Rome, Officiant.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020
