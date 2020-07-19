1/1
Enemencio Alfaro Jr.
Enemencio Alfaro Jr.

Enemencio Alfaro Jr., 70, of Toledo, OH passed away July 10, 2020. Enemencio was born in Asherton, TX to the late Enemencio Alfaro Sr., and Magdalena Alfaro. Besides his parents he is also preceded in death by his sister, Sofia Quintero.

Enemencio is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Laurie Alfaro; best friends, Yolanda Lopez and Arturo Quintero.

Enemencio was a Coast Guard Vietnam Veteran; worked for LaRaza Unida; Precision Steel; worked for Ivy Steel Wire for 17 years; and was a Teamster Steward.

Habegger Funeral Services is honored to serve the Alfaro family. Condolences at www.habeggerfuneralservices.com


Published in The Blade from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH 43605
(419) 214-2622
