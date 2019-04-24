Eric Allen Wysocki



Eric Allen Wysocki, age 39, passed away unexpectedly on April 22, 2019 at his home. Eric was born June 22, 1979 in Toledo. He attended Sylvania Southview High School and worked as a truck driver for Kerschner Trucking, a FedEx subsidiary. Eric had a passion for cooking and was a longtime chef at various Toledo area restaurants including the Charcoal House.



Eric cherished spending time with his daughter, Olivia. He loved their annual Daddy/Daughter trips to Port Clinton, Cedar Point and the Lake Erie Islands. He also enjoyed fishing and spending time at Devil's Lake. Eric was an avid University of Michigan and Cleveland Browns football fan. He was hardworking, warm hearted and had a fantastic sense of humor.



Eric is survived by his daughter, Olivia A. Wysocki; mother, Kathleen Polgar Wysocki; father, Jeffrey M. Wysocki; grandmother, Nelda St. Clair; grandfathers, Ted Polgar and Gerald C. Wysocki; half sister, Chelsea Wysocki; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Barbara Wysocki.



Visitation will be at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) on Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of services at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Olivia Wysocki Education Fund at Huntington Bank.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary