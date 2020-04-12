|
Eric Calvin Enis
02/23/1953 - 04/08/2020
After a multiyear struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Eric Calvin Enis succumbed to the final stages of the illness on April 8, 2020.
Eric was born in Toledo in 1953 and attended local schools, graduating from Bowsher High School in 1971. After difficult consideration, he chose not to accept an appointment to the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, instead attending Miami University in Ohio before deciding to follow his father (Russell Enis, deceased) to work in the family insurance agency. He worked for the railroad for over ten years while also working at this agency, and became an active real estate investor in Toledo, winning an award for his restoration of a building in the Old West End.
To those who knew him, Eric was readily recognizable as the man with an ever-present smile and a ready laugh. His wit and sense of humor served him well up to his last days, and he will be remembered as a loving and caring partner, son, grandson, foster father and friend with a heart that was always big enough to help someone else in need.
In 1995 he traveled at his own expense to aid the victims of Hurricane Marilyn by acting as a pro bono adjuster to process insurance claims in a place that was in chaos. Eric sponsored the education of children through Plan International USA where he sponsored several children until they aged out of the program. He met one of them, Medardo, when he traveled to El Salvador in 2009. He took on responsibility for a foster child in Toledo, Chad, and raised him to adulthood, and he was also active in the local chapter of Big Brothers.
He and his longtime companion, Richard Williams, spent many years together working in property management, traveling to Europe and Central and South America, and enjoying their lake home in Indiana. Eric is survived by Richard and Chad, by his mother, Georgia Enis (Peoria, AZ) and by a half- sister, Becky (Texas). He will also be missed by his cousins, especially Deb Bradish, who spent many hours with Eric in the last two years of his life. His many friends and neighbors here in Toledo, in Hofstetten, Germany and in Prague, and in too many other places to name have remarked how their world will be a smaller place without him.
Private services will take place at Toledo Memorial Park in Sylvania, Ohio at a future date.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020