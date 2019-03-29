Eric Henry Gay



Eric Henry Gay, 84, of Whitehouse, OH, died March 27, 2019 at The University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born September 24, 1934 in Erie, PA to Robert & Catherine (Johnson) Gay. Eric graduated from Union City High School in 1952 and Grove City College in 1956. He served in the U.S. Airforce and was in flight training. He was a 1st Lieutenant in charge of the ground maintenance at Dover Airforce Base. Eric worked at Owens Corning as a Mechanical Engineer for over 25 years.



Eric was a member of Hope United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, OH, Black Sheep RC Flying Club, Whitehouse American Legion, Progressive Fisherman's Association and he was a 28-year member of AA.



Survivors include his wife, Gabrielle (Hyre); daughters, Lynn (Jeff) Roedel and Lee (Matt) Zelina; son, Marc Gay; daughter-in-law, Santina Gay; grandchildren, Crystal, Megan, Eric, Evan, Fia, Neiva, and Roen; great grandchildren, Declan and Kellen; and brother, David (Ilona) Gay. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary Lou; son, Matthew Gay; and half-brother, Jack Gay.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at The Stables, 11781 Obee Rd., Whitehouse, Ohio. His funeral services will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Hope United Methodist Church, 10610 Waterville St., Whitehouse, Ohio with Pastor Tom Hoover officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery. The family suggests giving memorial contributions to Hope Church or The American Kidney Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit



www.dunnfuneralhome.com



