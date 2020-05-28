Eric J. Estrada IIEric J. Estrada, 22, of Toledo, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Eric was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 1, 1997 to Eric J Estrada and Roberta Shiffler. He graduated from Vangard Vocational School with a cosmetology license. He currently was the manager at Great Clips in Wauseon. Eric will always be remembered for his love and compassion of animals, especially his beloved rabbits, Mr Banjo Bun Bun, Anubis and Isis. Eric also enjoyed music, especially Jordan Sparks and Lady Gaga. His love for his family was unwavering.Surviving are his parents, Eric J. Estrada; mother, Roberta (Darren) Rivera; Step Mother, Maria Abitua; grandparents, Maria Estrada, Deb & Tim Shiffler; siblings, Enrique, Amaya, Annabel, Alexandra, Samantha, Drake, Jaxton, Maddelyn, Margarita, Brianna, Angel Jr. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.A gathering and Memorial Service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery, 3550 Walbridge Road, Millbury, Ohio on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and where the family will greet friends beginning at 12 Noon.Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.