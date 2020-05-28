Eric J. Estrada II
1997 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Eric's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eric J. Estrada II

Eric J. Estrada, 22, of Toledo, Ohio passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from injuries sustained from an auto accident. Eric was born in Toledo, Ohio on July 1, 1997 to Eric J Estrada and Roberta Shiffler. He graduated from Vangard Vocational School with a cosmetology license. He currently was the manager at Great Clips in Wauseon. Eric will always be remembered for his love and compassion of animals, especially his beloved rabbits, Mr Banjo Bun Bun, Anubis and Isis. Eric also enjoyed music, especially Jordan Sparks and Lady Gaga. His love for his family was unwavering.

Surviving are his parents, Eric J. Estrada; mother, Roberta (Darren) Rivera; Step Mother, Maria Abitua; grandparents, Maria Estrada, Deb & Tim Shiffler; siblings, Enrique, Amaya, Annabel, Alexandra, Samantha, Drake, Jaxton, Maddelyn, Margarita, Brianna, Angel Jr. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A gathering and Memorial Service will be held at Lake Township Cemetery, 3550 Walbridge Road, Millbury, Ohio on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. and where the family will greet friends beginning at 12 Noon.

Assisting with arrangements, Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Homes.

www.egglestonmeinert.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Lake Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAY
30
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Lake Township Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 27, 2020
Rest peacefully Eric. You were a very sweet young man the few times we hung out. Prayers & (((hugs))) to the family. Lisa
Lisa
Friend
May 27, 2020
He was a great friend and co-worker gone way to soon rest in peace my condolences to all of his family the Great Clips family will sure miss his smiling face and amazing talents.
Ginger cook
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved