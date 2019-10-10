The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
First Unitarian Church of Toledo
3205 Glendale Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Eric Summons
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eric J. Summons

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eric J. Summons Obituary
Eric J. Summons

Eric J. Summons, 75, passed away at the University of Michigan Medical Center Monday, October 7, 2019.

Recognized in the area as a consulting psychologist, Eric was drawn to his work, his clients, his attention to detail and the constant pursuit of more knowledge. Through his business, Selection Resource Inc., Eric worked with countless clients over the years to strengthen employee performance and improve organizational operations. He was about 'People in the Workplace.'

Eric was a quiet man with a ready smile, thoughtful toward others, humble and humane. His wry humor was always delivered with a twinkle in his eye. He shared astute insights on current affairs, the complexities of situations, and the cyclical nature of our lives with his professional colleagues, personal friends and political opposites.

Eric was involved with a variety of community activities and served as the Board Chair for the YMCA of Greater Toledo and as President of the Toledo Rotary Club. He had been an active member of the University of Toledo College of Engineering Advisory Board. As the Leadership Executive in Residence for the College of Business & Innovation, he was also the 2012 Edwin Dodd Distinguished Lecturer. He was a long-time member of the Toledo Club.

Born in Orange, New Jersey, Eric was raised in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of the Franklin & Marshall College, Villanova University and the University of Toledo, attaining his PhD in Psychology.

Eric retired from the United States Army and the Army Reserves as a Lt. Colonel following 25 years of service. He enlisted during the turbulent Vietnam war years, attended Officer Candidate School and was deployed to Vietnam. For his service, he was awarded both the National Defense Service and Bronze Star Medals.

Eric is survived by his wife, Olivia; daughters, Mary (Jeffrey Clause) and Sarah (David Laforet); brother, Richard; step-children, Nina Habib Borders (Stephen), John Habib (Christopher Sandersfeld), Lisa Habib Millewich (Geoffrey); three step-grandchildren, Leah and Cara Borders and Bryce Millewich; and Pamela Summons, mother of his daughters.

The family suggests donations to the YMCA of Greater Toledo, the Toledo Rotary Foundation, the Toledo Symphony, the University of Michigan Frankel Cardio-Vascular Center or a .

Visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo 43623. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 12, 10:30 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo 43614. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eric's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now