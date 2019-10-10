|
Eric J. Summons
Eric J. Summons, 75, passed away at the University of Michigan Medical Center Monday, October 7, 2019.
Recognized in the area as a consulting psychologist, Eric was drawn to his work, his clients, his attention to detail and the constant pursuit of more knowledge. Through his business, Selection Resource Inc., Eric worked with countless clients over the years to strengthen employee performance and improve organizational operations. He was about 'People in the Workplace.'
Eric was a quiet man with a ready smile, thoughtful toward others, humble and humane. His wry humor was always delivered with a twinkle in his eye. He shared astute insights on current affairs, the complexities of situations, and the cyclical nature of our lives with his professional colleagues, personal friends and political opposites.
Eric was involved with a variety of community activities and served as the Board Chair for the YMCA of Greater Toledo and as President of the Toledo Rotary Club. He had been an active member of the University of Toledo College of Engineering Advisory Board. As the Leadership Executive in Residence for the College of Business & Innovation, he was also the 2012 Edwin Dodd Distinguished Lecturer. He was a long-time member of the Toledo Club.
Born in Orange, New Jersey, Eric was raised in Reading, Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of the Franklin & Marshall College, Villanova University and the University of Toledo, attaining his PhD in Psychology.
Eric retired from the United States Army and the Army Reserves as a Lt. Colonel following 25 years of service. He enlisted during the turbulent Vietnam war years, attended Officer Candidate School and was deployed to Vietnam. For his service, he was awarded both the National Defense Service and Bronze Star Medals.
Eric is survived by his wife, Olivia; daughters, Mary (Jeffrey Clause) and Sarah (David Laforet); brother, Richard; step-children, Nina Habib Borders (Stephen), John Habib (Christopher Sandersfeld), Lisa Habib Millewich (Geoffrey); three step-grandchildren, Leah and Cara Borders and Bryce Millewich; and Pamela Summons, mother of his daughters.
The family suggests donations to the YMCA of Greater Toledo, the Toledo Rotary Foundation, the Toledo Symphony, the University of Michigan Frankel Cardio-Vascular Center or a .
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., Toledo 43623. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 12, 10:30 a.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Toledo, 3205 Glendale Ave., Toledo 43614. Condolences may be left for the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019