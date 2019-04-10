Eric Jaden Baer



Eric Jaden Baer, 16, of Bowling Green passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019. He was born on September 11, 2002 to the late Lula Mae Ervin in Toledo, Ohio. He was adopted two days later by his parents Ray and Jami (Weirauch) Baer who survive him in Bowling Green. Along with his parents, Eric is survived by his siblings: Nyah, Emily, & Gavin Baer, Antwain, Brandon, Keisha, Shantae, Jalisa (Deshawn), Steven, Lindsay, and Blake; aunt: Jenny (Steve) Ashman; cousins: Conner, Drew, Kaylee, and Lyndsay; special uncle: David Espen; grandparents: James (Debra) Weirauch, John Baer; great-grandparents: Rosemary Espen and Fern Baer; and so many great friends. Along with his birth mother, Eric was preceded in death by a sister Jasmine Ervin; two grandparents: Kathleen Baer and Pearlie Mae Nash. Eric played lacrosse for BGHS, Black Swamp Lacrosse, and was also a competitive cheerleader at BGHS. He was always the star of the show, the instigator, the favorite friend who would do anything for you, the funny one, the star athlete who didn't care about sports, the one who would call his Papa to bring him lunch because he didn't want to eat cafeteria food, the one who started "date night" with his Grandma and 91 year old Great Grandma, the one who was always there for his friends and siblings. Eric was the light of our lives with a smile that lit up a room. The family asks everyone to please hold each other, love each other, let go of things that don't really matter and most of all forgive. Always remember Eric for how he lived. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Baer Family to start a scholarship in Eric's honor. Visitation for Eric will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 2:00 PM until the time of his Celebration of Life Service at 6:00 PM at Deck Hanneman Funeral Home & Crematory, 1460 W Wooster Street. Bowling Green, Ohio 43402. Burial will be private at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bowling Green. Hanneman Family Funeral Homes is honored to serve Eric's family and encourage those to share a fond memory or condolence by visiting www.hannemanfh.com



Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary