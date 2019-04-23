Home

Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Eric T. Balazs


Eric T. Balazs Obituary
Eric T. Balazs

Eric T. Balazs, 46, of Maumee, OH, passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. He was born in Toledo, OH, June 24, 1972, to parents Frank and Ronalda (Coburn) Balazs. He loved cars; older classics were his favorites. Eric enjoyed cigars, so much so he and his best friend, Tim Sturtz, cruised to Cuba to secure the best of the best.

He is survived by his sister, Tami (Bill) Hodge; and a host of nieces and nephews. Eric was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Tania Balazs.

Family and friends are invited to gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main Street, Sylvania, from 4 PM, Wednesday April 24th, until the Memorial Service begins at 6:30 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Eric's memory are asked to consider the .

www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
