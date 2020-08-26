Erlene ParahamMother Erdene Paraham, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020 in the Promedica Goelich Center in Sylvania, Ohio. She was born September 29, 1930 in Lanette, Alabama to Nolan Sr. and Annie Roberts. She has been a member of Christian Temple Baptist Church since 1972.Mother Paraham was joined in Holy matrimony to Willie C. Paraham, Sr. on January 24, 1966. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; one sister; and one brother.Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. preceded by wake at 11:00 a.m., at the Christian Temple Baptist Church, 1201 Blum Street, Toledo, Ohio 43607. Rev. Charles E. Jones, Pastor. Due to COVID19 guidelines will be enforced. Arrangements entrusted to Dale-Riggs Funeral Home.