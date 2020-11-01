Erma Jean Hughes
Erma J. Hughes, age 94, of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 29, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born to the late Austin and Alice (Perry) Merrill in Grace, Idaho. She had 8 brothers and sisters. She grew up in Preston, Idaho.
Erma retired after working 23 years at The University of Toledo in the College of Engineering. She was the administrative assistant for 4 Deans. She was President of the UT Rocket Toastmaster for 3 yrs. In 1988, Erma received an Outstanding University Woman Award. Her career also involved working for Dunn and Bradstreet and the US Navy.
Erma led a very full life. She loved her family deeply. Erma had many talents and she loved sharing these talents with others especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those talents included painting and sketching pictures, writing poetry and playing the piano. She was very creative and artistic.
Erma was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She was very devoted to her faith and served in many callings. She especially enjoyed directing the Roadshows for the Young Women. She also served as the president of the Young Women (MIA) and the primary organization.
Left to cherish her memory are her three daughters, Kathleen Thatcher (David), Cynthia Soncrant (Mike), and Lori Logsdon (Pete); her sister, Geraldine Kofoed. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. In addition to her parents and brothers and sisters, she was preceded in death by her son, Michael Phelan; and her daughter, Julianne Rice.
The family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her at Genacross Lutheran Services (Wolfe Creek). A private viewing and memorial service will be held at Coyle Funeral Home followed by the interment at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park in Toledo, Ohio.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Missionary Fund at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1545 Eastgate Road, Toledo, OH 43614. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.comwww.coylefuneralhome.com