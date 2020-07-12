1/
Ernest E. "Skip" Jacob
1931 - 2020
Ernest "Skip" E. Jacob

Ernest "Skip" E. Jacob, age 88, of Toledo, Ohio passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020. He was born in on September 26, 1931 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Ernest and Katherine Jacob.

Skip worked for DuPont for 38 years and served his country as a Marine during the Korean War. He enjoyed camping and fishing through the years. Skip loved to tell jokes and wild stories, that one could never know to believe him or not.

Left to cherish Skip's memory are his daughters, Debbie (Rich), Becky, Cheri (Roger), and Tammy (Ben); grandchildren, Craig, Kelly, Tony, Tara, Pete, Bobbi Jo; 11 great-grandchildren; and twin sister, Erma (Bob). Skip was preceded in death by his wife, of 50 years, Barbara; brothers, Martin and Raymond.

Memorial contributions can be made out to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel (419 473 0300). Services for Skip will be private. He will be laid to rest at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. To share memories and condolences with Skip's family please visit our website.

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 12 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
