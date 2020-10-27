1/
Ernest Ford Crider M.D.
Ernest Ford Crider M.D.

E. Ford Crider M.D., passed away on October 24, 2020. He was born in Liggett, Kentucky, on May 8, 1921, to Malissa (Lissie) and John Solomon Crider. Ford earned a Bachelor of Science from Eastern Kentucky University and Doctorate of Medicine from University of Louisville. Ford completed his medicine internship at Toledo Hospital and anesthesiology residency at the University of Minnesota Hospital. His education and medical training encompassed service in the U.S. Army during World War II. Ford subsequently served in the Korean War. While stationed at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, he served as Chief of Anesthesiology. In 1953, following completion of his military service, Ford returned to Toledo Hospital and entered private practice in anesthesiology. He retired in 1986. Ford married Gladys Yeary in 1944. Ford and Gladys raised two sons, Larry and Bruce, in the Old Orchard section of Toledo.

Ford was a member of the Monroe Street United Methodist Church in Toledo, Ohio. He was passionate about his field of practice, an avid tinkerer in electronics, and a consummate do-it-yourselfer. He was a supportive husband, loving father, and loyal friend.

Ford was pre-deceased by his parents and 5 brothers, Claude, Moss, Stanley, Otis, and Chester; his son, Lawrence (d.1976); his wife, Gladys (d. 2006); and his son, Bruce (d. 2018). He is survived by his niece, Donna Larsen; daughter-in-law, Deborah Crider; and dear friend, Nancy Celusta.

Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave. (at Woodley Rd.) on Wednesday October 28, 2020, from 2-3 p.m.

Interment Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, Kentucky.

If inclined, memorial contributions may be made to the Larry Crider Memorial Scholarship or Dr. Bruce A. Crider Memorial Scholarship Fund at the University of Toledo Foundation, 4510 Dorr Street, Toledo, Ohio 43615.


Published in The Blade on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
28
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
