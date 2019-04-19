Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Sawyers Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest M. Sawyers

1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Ernest M. Sawyers, a leader in a central Toledo group from its start who brought together neighbors to help each other - and so the community - died Saturday in ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was 68.



A coronary artery ruptured, and the bleeding could not be controlled, said his wife, Brenda Sawyers, who is chairman of Old West End Neighborhood Initiatives. Mr. Sawyers was special projects coordinator of OWENI, as it is known.



"I believe Ernest was a genuine social shaker and mover. He made a difference," said Bishop James M. Williams of End Time Christian Fellowship, also an early leader in the group. "He was definitely one of the pillars of OWENI."



In 2017, the Old West End Association chose the couple as King Wamba and Queen Sancha for the parade heralding the start of the annual Old West End Festival. In regal finery, the Sawyers waved to the crowd from the back of a convertible.



"That was an honor. He was quite proud," his wife said. "He did not know people were really paying attention to the community work he was doing."



OWENI started in 2012 with support from the Toledo Community Foundation to staunch blight in the Old West End and adjoining Overland Park area. After Jeep assembly moved away to Stickney Avenue, "the neighborhood started deteriorating," his wife said. "We were concerned about what the neighborhood was doing."



Neighbors gathered for about a year "to decide what the focus would be. Everything we do is very resident driven," his wife said.



The Sawyers emerged as leaders, said Anneliese Grytafey, Toledo Community Foundation vice president of strategic initiatives and grantmaking.



"This was resident-led, to organize neighbors about beautifying the community and connecting young people with opportunity," Ms. Grytafey said. "He emerged as one of our community's true unsung heroes. He carried a presence about him. He walked the talk.



"No matter how hard people were working, he had time to crack a joke or pull you aside and share a quip that would make you smile," Ms. Grytafey said. "He was a humanitarian."



OWENI through years also has been helped by the Toledo region of NeighborWorks and Arts Commission of Greater Toledo.



Mr. Sawyers recruited volunteers ages 14-17 to mow the lawns of senior citizens and people with disabilities.



"His whole thing was to steer them into becoming responsible adults," his wife said. "He had a good connection with those kids, and they show up on time when needed. Sometimes they would show up early."



He matched volunteer house painters with older residents whose houses needed a fresh coat or two.



"He wanted to see a smile on the seniors' faces so they would know they were loved and appreciated and people cared about them," his wife said.



Mr. Sawyers also helped at community meetings, where neighbors aired concerns.



He was born Feb. 16, 1951, in Nashville to Marie and Allen Sawyers, but later moved to Zion, Ill., where he lived with a brother and attended high school. He later graduated from Malcolm X College in Chicago.



Mr. Sawyers was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and served stateside. He worked for American Motors Corp. at its Kenosha, Wis., factory and, in 1984, he and more than 500 other workers were transferred to Jeep in Toledo, then owned by AMC. He retired from Jeep.



Surviving are his wife, Brenda Sawyers, whom he married Nov. 9, 1985; daughters, Catherine, Tanya, Pamela, Sonya, Angela, and Deicie; son, Julian; sisters, Shirley, Mary, and Aline; brother, James, plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Funeral services will be at noon April 27 in the Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home, with visitation after 5 p.m. April 26.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Apr. 19, 2019