Ernest Rice
Ernest "Ernie" Lee Rice, 78, passed away on Sunday, October 27, 2019. Ernie was born October 28, 1940 to Druscilla Margaret (Beauregard) and Herbert Roosevelt Rice, Sr. Ernie was happiest spending time with his family. Throughout his adult life, he was dedicated to his family. He fully realized his role as a father and played a prominent role in raising his children, volunteering at their schools and coaching their athletic teams. Hunting and fishing were important pastimes to Ernie and he imparted this love on to his children. Ernie was ecstatic when his eldest Granddaughter Janelle shot her first deer.
Ernie attended LaGrange School and Woodward High School. He was always mechanically inclined, quickly understood how motors and numerous industrial machines operated. He worked his way up to supervisor positions in several local automotive-related companies. His no-nonsense approach to mechanical problems made him an invaluable employee. After an early retirement, he became a general contractor specializing in window replacement and interior/exterior painting. Finally, with a multitude of experience with residential through industrial problem solving he worked part-time at Fred's Pro Hardware where he would help customers with their DIY projects, often telling them "you can handle this, it's not rocket science."
No one can forget his loyalty to the Cleveland Indians, Cleveland Browns and THE Ohio State Buckeyes. He was a Social Member at the VFW Post 606, Knights of Columbus and Fraternal Order of Eagles for which he organized golf outings to support local charities.
Ernie was preceded in death by his loving wife Joyce (Marciniak), companion Lee Baldwin, his parents and siblings Robert, Walter, Dorothy, Mary and Linda. He is survived by his children Ernest Jr (Ann), Bonnie Dickason (Terry) and Michael (Michelle) granddaughters Janelle, Amanda Berning (Mark), Emma, grandsons Casey Dickason, Evan and great-granddaughter Hannah Berning; bothers Herbert Jr (Bertha), Roger (Nancy) and Timothy (Johanna) and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Saturday after 11 AM followed a Celebration of Life Ceremony at 12 Noon. The family prefers memorial tributes be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 31, 2019