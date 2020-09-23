Ernest V. Smutek
Ernest V. Smutek (Ernie), age 92, of Adrian, passed away peacefully Saturday, September 19, 2020 at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor.
At his request, cremation has taken place. A Memorial Service for Ernie will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian with Pastor Eric Stone officiating. A private burial will be held in Maple Grove Cemetery in Jefferson Township. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing restrictions, only a limited number of individuals will be allowed in the chapel at a time and masks are required.
