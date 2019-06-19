|
MR. ERNEST W. JONES, SR.
Mr. Jones, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio of Toledo. He was a graduate of Montgomery High School in West Virginia and worked in construction for the Local 500.
He is survived by son, Ernest W. (Christine) Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Townes-en and Jehremy Jones; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Friday, June 21, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. H. Willis, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019