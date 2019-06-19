Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest W. Jones Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Ernest W. Jones Sr. Obituary
MR. ERNEST W. JONES, SR.

Mr. Jones, Sr., 75, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, in the Hospice of Northwest Ohio of Toledo. He was a graduate of Montgomery High School in West Virginia and worked in construction for the Local 500.

He is survived by son, Ernest W. (Christine) Jones, Jr.; grandchildren, Townes-en and Jehremy Jones; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Friday, June 21, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Ave., Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend J. H. Willis, Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now