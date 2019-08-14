|
|
Ernst John Meinen
Ernst John Meinen passed away peacefully at home on August 12, 2019 at the age of 90. He was born in Toledo on February 18, 1929 to Henry and Lydia Meinen. He attended Scott High School and the University of Toledo. He served his country for 25 years in the US Marine Corp. Ernst operated his own television and antenna repair service prior to his retirement.
As a teenager, he began barbershop singing and sang throughout his life with the former SPEBSQSA, the Barbershop Society and many quartets in the city.
His daughter, Betty Madlinski, preceded him in death.
Surviving is his wife, Marilyn; children, Steven Meinen, Stan (Deanne) Meinen and Laurie (Rod) Missler; grandchildren, Rhonda, Terri, Cortney, Joe, Torey, Allie, Samantha, Tayler and John; great grandchildren, Alan, Jake, Logan and Jack.
Visitation will be held at the Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary, 3815 Sylvania Ave (at Woodley Rd.) Friday from 4-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's UM Church, 1201 Madison Ave. Toledo, 43604. Interment will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions to Heartland Hospice, 28555 Starbright Blvd., Perrysburg, 43551 or to the church.
www.fothdorfmeyer.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 14 to Aug. 15, 2019