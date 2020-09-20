1/1
Errold "Coach" Culler
1937 - 2020
Errold "Coach" Culler

Errold William Culler, 82, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on September 16, 2020. He was born on November 9, 1937 in Toledo, Ohio to Walter and Opal Culler. Errold was a 1955 graduate of Macomber High School. He worked as a machine repairman for GM Powertrain, retiring in 2000 after 30 years of service. Errold was a long-time basketball coach at Clay Elementary and was an Ohio State Buckeye and Detroit Red Wings fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing for walleye and perch and traveling to the Smoky Mountains to spend time with his daughter in Tennessee.

Errold is survived by his fiancé, Nikki Henderson; children, Jeff (Karen) Culler, Lori (Keith) Miller and Scott Culler; stepchildren, Mark (Corrie) Albright and Sherrie (Tom) Beyer; grandchildren, Brian and Hannah Culler, Jaimee (Chad) Owenby, Aaron Miller, Chris Culler, Marcus, Aaron, Jessica and Nicole Albright; great-grandchildren, Kori, Wyatt and Cam; and his sister, Colleen Krebser. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel 1155 South Wynn Road, Oregon on Sunday, September 20, 2020 from 2:00-7:30 p.m. where funeral services will be held at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Living Hospice.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
September 17, 2020
