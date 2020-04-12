|
Erthel L. Poad
Erthel L. Poad , 99 , of Perrysburg, Ohio, formerly of South Toledo, where she was a resident for over 60 years, passed away Sunday April 5, 2020 in the Waterford Commons at Levis Commons. She was born February 17, 1921 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan to Stanley R and Lucy Margaret (Steel) Innes. Mrs. Poad was blessed with a very full life. She attended the University of Toledo ,was a substitute teacher, and also worked as a salesclerk at J.C. Penny and Montgomery Ward's department stores. She was an excellent seamstress, an avid reader , enjoyed playing bridge at the Maumee Senior Center and took pride in teaching others. Erthel was a beautiful lady who loved fashion and could definitely "sport a hat".
Mrs. Poad was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Poad, with whom she was married to for 64 years; brother, Stanley Innes and sister, Thelma . Surviving are her daughter, Bobbijean E. (Robert) Wood M.D.; son, Henry "Bud" (Marilyn) Ensley and granddaughter, Therese (Eric).
Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. The Poad family suggests memorials to The Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Please view and sign Mrs. Poad's condolence page at
www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020