(News story) LAMBERTVILLE - Ervin Henry Ostachnowicz, a longtime business owner who was a member of a Navy unit that was the precursor of the SEALs, died Thursday in Aspen Grove assisted living community in Lambertville. He was 93.



He had several health problems related to his age, his son Ervin Ostachnowicz said.



Mr. Ostachnowicz retired around 2010 from owning and operating O&S Ostachnowicz Inc. for nearly 40 years after he bought out his partner in the former Ostachnowicz and Smith general contractor business.



Before that, he was at different times an assembly line worker at Toledo's Chevy and Jeep plants and a construction worker for an area general contractor.



Mr. Ostachnowicz was born on Jan. 15, 1926 in Toledo to Angela and Joe Ostachnowicz.



He graduated from Bedford High School in 1944 and volunteered in the Navy after seeing a war movie that got him emotionally involved, his son said.



Mr. Ostachnowicz served during World War II with underwater demolition teams - an all-volunteer Navy unit that was the precursor of the Navy SEALs.



His son said his father signed up for that unit in order to be sent out to combat as soon as possible.



He then served in the Pacific, going into Japanese-occupied islands to set booby traps at targets such as bridges and air-strips and take wind-measurements in advance of U.S. attacks.



"He was very quiet about that. The only reason he ever talked to me about that is because I went to Vietnam to fight in the Army. So when I came back, he felt that he could share it with me," his son said. "Later in life, he actually felt remorse, because he had to take lives to do what he did to accomplish the mission."



Mr. Ostachnowicz was honorably discharged about 1946 and returned to Lambertville to work at the former Chevy plant in Toledo.



In 1947, he married his childhood sweetheart Arlene Oberski. She died in 2009.



In his free time, Mr. Ostachnowicz enjoyed family gatherings and traveling and dining out with his wife. He also liked to boat, fish, and drive a snowmobile.



He was a lifetime member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church in Whiteford Township, where he volunteered in a variety of capacities, his son said.



Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his son, David Ostachnowicz, who died in 2016 at age 58.



Surviving are his son, Ervin Ostachnowicz; daughter, Diane Sedlar; brother, Donald Zajac; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Anthony's, with military honors by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656.



Arrangements are by Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel.



The family suggests tributes to the church.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on July 9, 2019