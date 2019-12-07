|
Erwin E. Wenzlaff
Erwin E. Wenzlaff, 90, passed away on December 4, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born in Toledo on January 21, 1929 to Marie and Emil Wenzlaff.
Erwin attended Macomber High School before enlisting in The United States Army. He served his country honorably during World War II stationed in Heidelberg Germany where he was enlisted in Gen. Patton's office as a field officer. When he returned home, he was employed at Doehler-Jarvis where he met his wife of 60 years, Jean. Throughout their marriage, they enjoyed many wonderful trips throughout the world. After taking an early retirement, he opened and operated The Toledo Stamp Exchange and was a lifelong member of the Toledo Stamp Club.
He had a love for bowling and attended 50 national tournaments. Erwin bowled an 801 and was a member of The Toledo Bowling Hall of Fame. He enjoyed several Toledo senior card groups and was also a member of the GBU.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Sue Wenzlaff and Sandra Frank; grandsons, Joshua and Jonathon Frank; great-grandchildren Jailyn and Boston Frank. He was preceded in death by his wife Jean and brother Paul.
Friends are invited to visit on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 2:00-6:00 P.M. in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. where funeral services will begin on Monday at 11:00 A.M. Military honors and prayers will immediately follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.
