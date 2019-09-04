Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:30 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary
2535 Collingwood Blvd.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Escolastica Ramirez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Escolastica (Billegas) Ramirez


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Escolastica (Billegas) Ramirez Obituary
Escolastica (Billegas) Ramirez

Escolastica Billegas Ramirez passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 in her home at the age of 92. She was born February 8, 1927 in Texas to Natividad & Eudocia (Barrientos) Billegas.

Escolastica worked at St. Anthony's Villa and in the laundry dept. at St. Vincent Hospital where she retired from after 27 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was a member of the Cursillo. Escolastica loved playing bingo and even naming her dog "Bingo". Her greatest joy was her family, who will dearly miss her.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Antonio Ramirez; brothers, Antonio, Domingo, Martin and Antonine Billegas; sisters, Juana Gutierrez and Victoria Montoya; and great grandson, Israel Garcia. Escolastica is survived by her sons, Robert (Nicole) Ramirez and Reynaldo (Jane) Ramirez; sister, Eulalia Lozano; grandchildren, Francisco, Elizabeth, Anthony, Gabriel, John, Anna, Rachel, Max, Alexandrea and Meagan; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Thursday from 4:00 p.m. followed by scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary 2535 Collingwood Blvd. Friday after 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. and interment at Restlawn Cemetery. Her family would like to thank her grandson Francisco, Jessica Montemayor and Promedica Hospice nurses & staff for their exceptional care.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Escolastica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now