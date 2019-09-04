|
|
Escolastica (Billegas) Ramirez
Escolastica Billegas Ramirez passed away Sunday September 1, 2019 in her home at the age of 92. She was born February 8, 1927 in Texas to Natividad & Eudocia (Barrientos) Billegas.
Escolastica worked at St. Anthony's Villa and in the laundry dept. at St. Vincent Hospital where she retired from after 27 years. She was a lifetime member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church and was a member of the Cursillo. Escolastica loved playing bingo and even naming her dog "Bingo". Her greatest joy was her family, who will dearly miss her.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Antonio Ramirez; brothers, Antonio, Domingo, Martin and Antonine Billegas; sisters, Juana Gutierrez and Victoria Montoya; and great grandson, Israel Garcia. Escolastica is survived by her sons, Robert (Nicole) Ramirez and Reynaldo (Jane) Ramirez; sister, Eulalia Lozano; grandchildren, Francisco, Elizabeth, Anthony, Gabriel, John, Anna, Rachel, Max, Alexandrea and Meagan; 17 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Thursday from 4:00 p.m. followed by scripture service at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary 2535 Collingwood Blvd. Friday after 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. and interment at Restlawn Cemetery. Her family would like to thank her grandson Francisco, Jessica Montemayor and Promedica Hospice nurses & staff for their exceptional care.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019