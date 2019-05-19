|
|
Eskil R. "Bob" Englund
Eskil R. "Bob" Englund, 79, of Perrysburg, Ohio died Friday, May 3, 2019 at Heartland of Hospice. He was born on June 15, 1939 in Bessemer, MI. to Eskil and Evelyn (Tekela) Englund. He graduated from Marion High School and worked as a Millwright for Hibbing Taconite in Minnesota.
Bob is survived by his children, Karl Englund, Louis Englund, Dawn Englund, and Danita Bucy (Englund); Grandchildren, Jessica, Stephani . He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral services for Bob will be private. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Witzler Shank Funeral Home; Perrysburg, Ohio (419-874-3133) Online condolences may be left at
www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade from May 19 to May 20, 2019