|
|
Esmeralda "Esmie" Obregón
Esmeralda "Esmie" Obregón, 50, of Portage, OH, departed this life into our Heavenly Father's arms on February 2, 2020 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Bowling Green. She was born on February 18, 1969 in Fremont, OH to the late Julia Sanchez and Benito S. Obregón.
Esmie was a graduate of J.J. Shuer School, Oregon, OH. She worked at Woodlane Industries/ViaQuest in Bowling Green since 1995 as a production worker. She loved music and dancing, especially all Michael Jackson songs and dance moves. She was a passionate WWE fan and loved John Cena. Ohio State was her only team and she loved teasing the rival Michigan fans in our family. She was spunky and silly. She loved all, was loved by all and will be deeply missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Linda Sanchez, Ralph Castillo, Alfonso, Rudy, Roger, and Richard Sanchez, and Paul Obregón.
She leaves to cherish her memory, siblings, Olivia (Julian) Herrera, Rolando Obregón, Anita (Steve) Martin, Maria (Rosendo) Flores, Benny (Jackie) Obregón, Juanita, Cruz and Tony Obregón, Ramon and Yolanda Sanchez; and nephew/honorary brother Richard "Potsie" Sanchez; many nieces, nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Eggleston-Meinert-Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, from 10:00 a.m. until time of funeral services at 1:00 p.m. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. A Celebration of Life Luncheon will be held back at the funeral home, immediately following committal services at the cemetery.
The family would like to thank the doctors and staff at Bridge Hospice Care Center for their great care, especially Andrea, Amanda, Chrissa, Lisa P. and Dr. Dawley. Also, thank you for the great care provided by the staff at Wood Lane Residential Services, Werner Home, Bowling Green, and Rollie Hampton Home, Walbridge.
Love you always, baby sis.
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 6, 2020