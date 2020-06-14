Essie Laura Duren
1932 - 2020
Essie Laura Duren

Essie Laura Duren, age 87 passed away June 3, 2020 in Union, KY. Laura as she liked to be called was born Novwmber 29 1932 in Moultrie GA. She was preceded in death by Charles, her husband of 70 yrs. Laura owned two flower shops, the first in Maumee, then in Leesburg GA. After retiring she went to work as the head cook at Leesburg Baptist Church where she was a member for many years. She is survived by four children, Hugh (Lori) Duren, Sharon Croft, Glenda (John) Hutchinson, Carol (Bill) Conrad; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brothers, Jack and Bernice Lewis; sisters, Joann Jordan and Mary Singley. Funeral Services were held in Thomasville Ga. on June 7, 2020 at the Whiddon-Shiver Funeral Home. Burial was in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville next to her beloved husband.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
