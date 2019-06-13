Essie Mae Smith



Essie Mae Smith was born on June 6, 1929, in Aberdeen, MS. She was one of seven children born to the union of Lucinda Harris and James Mayweather. Essie moved to Toledo as a young adult from Blytheville, AK, with her infant son (Harold). She later married Harry Smith, and to this union one child was born, Linda. Essie worked as a paid homemaker for many years, and eventually as a Nurse's Aide at St. Luke's Hospital. Essie was known for her love of clothes, jewelry and hats! She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Ascension Lutheran Church for several years, and later became a member of Glenwood Lutheran Church.



On Saturday, June 8, 2019, Essie departed her earthly life at the age of 90, to be reunited in faith to God at the Canal Winchester Rehab. Center in Canal Winchester, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Sarah, Annie Mae, and Marie; brother, Joseph and son, Harold.



Essie leaves to celebrate her life and cherish her memory, her brother, James Mayweather, Jr.; sister, Fannie Mayweather Anderson; daughter, Linda (Jesse) Jackson; daughter-in-law, Karen; 9 grandchildren, Cherita Rayford, Bridget (Phil) Evans, Keanen Kyser, Karenina Penson, Kasey Byrd, Kay (William) Moore, Jesse (Morgan) Jackson, III, Jamaal (Mary) Jackson, Karim (Latoya) Jackson; 23 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren and other relatives and dear friends.



God who doeth all things well, who does not make mistakes, saw fit to call His servant home, to rest from her labor and being, her eternal life with God. Family and friends may visit the Dale-Riggs Funeral Chapel at 572 Nebraska Avenue on Saturday, June 15, 2019, with Family Hour beginning at 10:00 a.m., and Service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made also at dalefh.com



http://www.dalefh.com





Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019