Estelle Gutowitz
ESTELLE EPSTEIN (nee Gutowitz), age 93, was born January 28, 1926 and passed away April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Marvin Epstein; devoted mother of Janice (Howard) Weiner, Darlene Epstein and Barbara (Tony) D'Abate; loving grandmother of Jeffrey (Jennifer) Weiner, Mark (Stacy) Weiner, Jennifer (Sarah Nicolaou) Nicolaou-Epstein and Sharon Epstein; loving great-grandmother of Samantha and Alexa Weiner, Madeline and Grayson Weiner; dear sister of the late Joanne (Sheldon) Rubin, Donald Gutowitz (deceased) and Louis Gutowitz of Toledo. Services will he held at BERKOWITZ-KUMIN-BOOKATZ MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1985 S. TAYLOR RD., CLEVELAND HTS. on Wednesday, April 17 at 1 PM. Interment in Mt. Olive Cemetery (Jewish War Veterans Post 44 section). The family will receive friends WEDNESDAY FOLLOWING BURIAL FROM 6 to 9 PM at the residence of Janice and Howard Weiner, 4247 Colony Rd., S. Euclid, OH. Contributions are suggested to the or Schnurmann House.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019